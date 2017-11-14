Let’s just say, Taylor Swift will not have to cut coupons out of the supermarket circulars this week.

On Sunday, Swift’s “Reputation” album crossed the 900,000 mark in sales to 904K. She sold about 180,000 copies on Sunday from midnight to midnight, following her appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

There are still four full days to count this week for sales. Monday’s numbers will come in today. The cut off is Thursday night at midnight.

At this rate, “Reputation” could hit 1.5 million for a first week. Somewhere, the guys from Right Said Fred are drinking Champagne since Taylor borrowed “I’m Too Sexy” for the album. Ka ching!

Down in Nashville, Big Machine Records’ Scott Borchetta is treating his whole office to donuts and Mercedes . (Just kidding!)