Gwyneth Paltrow is having a wellness day in New York for her Goop company. She’s charging either $650 or $2000 to get her secrets.

Paltrow has chosen January 27th in New York and then June 6th in Los Angeles for a “health defining day.” That’s also a “wealth defining day” for Gwyneth herself. She’s got a bunch of “experts” like Chelsea Handler and Drew Barrymore who will be on hand to help out. Handler’s most famous book is titled, “Is that You Vodka, It’s Me, Chelsea?”

I’m going to skip all this since it’s the day before the Grammys and my usually prep for that is a day of hard drinking.

Here the ticket choices.

You can a get Turmeric ticket:

access to all panels

Restorative self-care treatments—including massages, aromatherapy, Ayurvedic remedies, and supercharged wellness shots

Mind-body-soul classes and well-being sessions, from sound meditation to breathwork

All-day, feel-good food and drinks in goop hall

Welcome kit packed with the day’s essentials

Gift bag filled with $1,000+ worth of goop gear and beauty and wellness swag

Surprises (of course)

or a

Everything from Turmeric, plus:

Just-for-you morning workout class

Early registration for summit breakout sessions

Eat lunch with GP and select panelists—curated by Chef Camille Becerra of De Maria

Best (panel) seats in the house

Cocktails with GP and co.

Gift bag filled with $3,000+ worth of goop gear and beauty and wellness swag

Back in 1999 a lot of work went into getting Gwyneth the Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love.” Now she’s doing this: