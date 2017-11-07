This Friday, Mel Gibson will try to get normalized by appearing in the sequel to “Daddy’s Home.” So far there are no reviews, which means the movie is very, very bad. But it doesn’t discount the ways some people in Hollywood are trying to bring Mel back.

Gibson is a proven anti-Semite and racist, a misogynist and an all around bad guy. His father, who’s still alive at age 99, is a Holocaust denier whom Mel has never repudiated. Hutton Gibson has also written for neo-Nazi publications.

In 2006, Gibson was arrest for a DUI. He told the arresting officer, who happened ot be Jewish, “the Jews started all the wars in the world.” He called the black female cop involved the arrest “Sugar tits.”

The rest is easy to check on Google. In interviews Gibson refused to apologize or acknowledge the existence of the Holocaust. He called it “a numbers game” as if the six million Jews who were murdered was a made up number.

Gibson runs a church in Malibu that is not sanctioned by the Archdiocese because Holy Name doesn’t believe in the Pope and adheres to pre-1965 Vatican II philosophies about Jews being the cause of Jesus’s death.

Last year, according to tax filings, Gibson donated 172,500 to the church’s operating fund (though his AP Reilly Foundation). He also claimed a depreciation of $1.7 million. The total assets of the AP Reilly Foundation are now $70 million. This is for a fairly small church on the extreme fringes of Catholicism.

As for Gibson’s personal life, we already know about the divorce from Robyn, mother of his seven older children. He also has two smaller children from non-marriage relationships. Not that that matters, but Gibson’s church is all about “family.”

As GQ online points out, when Gibson went to war with girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, he threatened: “I’ll burn the goddamn house down, but blow me first!” He alluded to her being “raped by a pack of niggers” for the way she dressed, and made a derisive reference to “wetbacks.” When she accused him of hitting her in the face and knocking her front teeth out, he was recorded saying, “You fucking deserved it.” Shortly after, he made a thinly veiled threat on her life: “I’m threatening. I’ll put you in a fucking rose garden, you cunt. You understand that?”

So that’s it. You have so much money to spend on movies this weekend. You can see “Lady Bird” in some cities, or “Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri” or even “Thor.” Why waste it on this?