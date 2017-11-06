The sexual harassment sagas that have been enveloping Hollywood did not seep into The Hollywood Film Awards held Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton. The brainchild of Carlos de Abreu and his wife Janice Pennington, this was their 21st annual show (now produced by Dick Clark Productions).

Sunday night was star studded and a pre-cursor to what will happen throughout the season. Host James Corden emceed for a third year in a row. He was more low key than usual perhaps because his last stint, hosting an Amfar event where he joked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, drew harsh criticism. So he was playing it safe, albeit a bit off. He opened the night with: “Tonight you are all winners. There is no reason to be here if you haven’t won one. If you are here and haven’t won an award fire your publicist.”

Noting that some of the work honored most of the crowd hasn’t seen he quipped, “Tonight makes the election look fair and decent.” But the crowd clearly didn’t agree with his barbs everyone seemed glad to be there. Certain speeches stood out. Hollywood Actor winner Jake Gyllenhaal said that portraying real life Boston bombing survivor Jeff Bauman in “Stronger,” “opened my heart, made me better and less full of shit. If we can find in ourselves the strength that Jeff found we might not need heroes.”

Breakthrough director Taylor Sheridan for “Wind River,” noted, “silence is the enemy and cannot be tolerated any more.” Joe Wright garnered the Hollywood Director award for his “Darkest Hour” and noted, “I am amazed by the level of resistance. This is a movie about resistance. Here’s to resistance.” Playful moments were also present. Sam Rockwell who got the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award said, “it’s my birthday today. It was either this or Benihana’s.” Kate Winslet exposed her secret love for Allison Janney (who later received the Supporting Actress award for “I Tonya,”) by declaring, “I just want to be you. I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe?” This prompted a game Allison to bolt from her seat to the stage and plant one on Kate’s mouth.

Kumail Nanjiani accepted the award for the Comedy Ensemble on behalf of his “The Big Sick,” and noted, “this is for all of us except Ray Romano. He ditched us for a better table so he could sit with Kate Winslet.” Adam Sandler got the Hollywood Comedy Award which Dustin Hoffman gave him. Adam told the crowd that, “Dustin has the biggest heart, the greatest family man.”

Adam went on to say about his career in comedy. “I lucked out being in this business. My brother Scott told me in Boston to go to an open mic night. ‘I hope you’re good at this because you’re no good at anything else you fucking moron. ‘ he said. So when I got Noah Baumbach’s script, I just didn’t want to screw up.”

A major highlight was Andra Day and Common singing “ Stand Up For Something,” written by Diane Warren and Common, sure to be ahead of the pack come Oscar time. The evening was quick paced; speeches were lovely and the energy of the room supportive and positive.



“Hollywood Career Achievement Award”

Gary Oldman

“Hollywood Actor Award”

Jake Gyllenhaal for Stronger

“Hollywood Supporting Actor Award”

Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Montana

“Hollywood Actress Award”

Kate Winslet for Wonder Wheel

“Hollywood Supporting Actress Award”

Allison Janney for I, Tonya

“Hollywood Comedy Award”

Adam Sandler for The Meyerowitz Stories

“Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award”

Mary J. Blige for Mudbound

“Hollywood Breakout Performance Actor Award”

Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name

“New Hollywood Award”

Jamie Bell for Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

“Hollywood Documentary Award”

Sean Combs for Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: Bad Boy Story

“Hollywood Ensemble Award”

I, Tonya cast including Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Sebastian Stan, Julianne Nicholson, Mckenna Grace, and Caitlin Carver

“Hollywood Comedy Ensemble Award”

The Big Sick cast including Kumail Nanjiani, Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan, and Ray Romano

“Hollywood Breakout Ensemble Award”

Mudbound cast including Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan, and Jonathan Banks

“Hollywood Song Award”

Common, Andra Day, and Diane Warren for “STAND UP FOR SOMETHING” from Marshall

“Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award”

Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung for First They Killed My Father

“Hollywood Director Award”

Joe Wright for Darkest Hour

“Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award”

Taylor Sheridan for Wind River

“Hollywood Producer Award”

Broderick Johnson, Andrew Kosove, and Cynthia Yorkin for Blade Runner 2049

“Hollywood Screenwriter Award”

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber for The Disaster Artist

“Hollywood Animation Award”

Coco

“Hollywood Cinematography Award”

Roger Deakins for Blade Runner 2049

“Hollywood Film Composer Award”

Thomas Newman for Victoria & Abdul

“Hollywood Editor Award”

Sidney Wolinsky for The Shape of Water

“Hollywood Visual Effects Award”

Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Dan Barrett and Erik Winquist for War for the Planet of the Apes

“Hollywood Sound Award”

Addison Teague & Dave Acord for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

“Hollywood Costume Design Award”

Jacqueline Durran for Darkest Hour and Beauty and the Beast

“Hollywood Make Up & Hair Styling Award”

Jenny Shircore for Beauty and the Beast

“Hollywood Production Design Award”

Dennis Gassner for Blade Runner 2049