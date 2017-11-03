Yes, Scientology is a crazy thing, and it just gets crazier by the minute. Even Leah Remini won’t be able to figure this one out.

Jenna Elfman’s husband, actor Bodhi Elfman, is going to star in a Scientology feature called “Hipsters, Gangsters, Aliens and Geeks.” It’s written and directed by Bodhi’s father, Rick Elfman. Yes, they are all followers of late nut case L. Ron Hubbard. (Jenna Elfman was the star of a sitcom called “Dharma and Greg” years ago.)

What’s the movie about? Here’s the description I was read:

“A horror/sci-fi/comedy of the century & Eddy Pine is our Hero. A struggling actor on the verge of breaking out when he discovers the true meaning of his birth in which his anus holds the key to opening a portal to the next dimension.”

Did you read that? Carefully? This sounds like the possible description of a fictional movie by Kilgore Trout, Kurt Vonnegut’s invented and loony antagonist who more and more sounds like he was based on Hubbard. Kurt must be laughing in heaven. Kilgore Trout was a nut but at least he didn’t really exist.

Back to the movie: Danny Elfman is contributing the music. He’s a well known Hollywood composer married to Bridget Fonda, eleven years his junior.

Bodhi Elfman is more a name you read in association with Jenna. He’s been a minor TV actor for a long time. But now thanks to his, er, portal, he’s destined for something or other.

The film is said to be casting for a bunch of Little Persons to play alien “clowns” and cadets.

You know, Scientology is big into aliens and sci-fi. And they believe it. This is what Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Kirstie Alley, and Jenna Elfman call their “religion.” One day their space ship will come in. No word yet on whether the Elfmans’ movie will include any of the star Scientologists.

PS Previous Scientology sci fi films, like Travolta’s “Battleship Earth,” were humongous failures.