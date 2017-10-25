Jeff Glor Named Anchor of CBS Evening News– I Told You This Last December
Jeff Glor has been named anchor of the CBS Evening News. I told you this would happen last December. No one listens. Anthony Mason was a great fill in after Scott Pelley was forced out of there. Glor has had the inside track right along. For one thing, he’s 20 years younger than Pelley and Mason, the right age to come in and knock off David Muir (whose popularity is Trumpian).
If Scott Pelley is Leaving CBS Evening News, Then Put Your Money on Jeff Glor as His Successor