Elton John is having a big week next month celebrating his famed AIDS Foundation with partner David Furnish.

Sir Elton is receiving the The Harvard Foundation’s 2017 Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award on November 6th. The award recognizes prominent public-spirited leaders in honor of the late Rev. Professor Peter J. Gomes. Over the past 35 years, Harvard Foundation humanitarian awards have been presented to an array of distinguished individuals, including Archbishop Desmond Tutu; United Nations Secretaries General Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, Boutrous-Boutrous Ghali and Javier Perez de Quellar; gender rights advocate Malala Yousafzai; anti-child-labor spokesman Kailash Satyarthi; Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller, and farmworker rights advocate Delores Huerta, among others.

EJAF is one of the best charities in the world, far more focused and awarded than groups like amFAR (currently clouded in controversy yet again). Bravo to Elton and to David for their continued accolades and service.

But that’s not all– the next night, November 7th, EJAF has its Enduring Vision gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. None other than Aretha Franklin is scheduled to perform on the Cathedral’s fabled stage. That should be quite a night!