It’s supposed to be cute, but it’s not. On Instagram Madonna has posted a short video of Estere, one of the two girls she adopted from Malawi last year, being prodded to promote the singer’s MDNA Skincare line.

Madonna feeds the lines to Estere about using MDNA products, and it’s not so cute since even Estere doesn’t seem to know what the heck is going on. Does anyone use MDNA? And does Madonna, who often makes over $40 million a year, need more dough? Maybe, since her “Rebel Tour Live” CD-DVD has sold just seven thousand copies since its release a couple of weeks ago.

PS MDNA Skin is only available in the US at Barneys. Five ounces of the Rose Mist costs $120. One point seven ounces of the Rejuvenator is $600. One half of an ounce of the eye stuff is $180. It’s not available in Malawi.