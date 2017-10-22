Justin Timberlake has confirmed on Twitter that he’ll be performing at the Super Bowl next February in Minnesota. His post is with Jimmy Fallon, whom I’ve told you several times would be involved. But now I’m hearing that Janet Jackson will also be a surprise guest.

Timberlake and Jackson were unfortunately involved in “Nipplegate” several years ago at the Super Bowl. Well, it was all ridiculous. And now time has passed since the 2004 “wardrobe malfunction.” Cooler heads prevail. Everyone loves Janet, and what a coup it would be to see them back on the Super Bowl sending up their prior “scandal”!

The Fallon involvement comes because the NFL season finale is on NBC, home of the Tonight Show– which can use the synergy and ratings. Timberlake and Fallon together are magic. Jackson will just add to the good feeling and excitement. Maybe she can choreograph a dance with all knees!

I’m happy because “Can’t Stop the Feeling” is the catchiest song of the last two years. It should be a show stopper with all these people involved!