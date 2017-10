At almost the same time as the Gotham Awards nominations were being released in the US on Thursday, a strange and wonderful thing happened: I actually ran into actor Willem Dafoe on the street in the Marais neighborhood of Paris. I’m here for three days, he’s here shooting Julian Schnabel‘s Vincent Van Gogh movie. I told him he was looking very Vincent Van Gogh with his hair died red and his own blue eyes blazing in the Paris sun. (It’s been very warm this week.)

Said Dafoe: “I’m glad to hear it. I’m feeling very Vincent Van Gogh!”

As we wrote exclusively, Oscar Isaac and Rupert Friend join him in the movie.

We talked about the Yankees– he’s a fan but has fallen out of the news since he came here. We also talked about how wonderful “The Florida Project” is– and that — my words– it would be getting a lot of awards attention. “I’m so glad people have found it and like it, so happy people have responded to it,” he said.

Lo and behold, the Gothams indeed responded to it and to a nice selection of independent films.

Gotham Award Tributes will also be given on November 27th to actors Nicole Kidman and Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, producer Jason Blum, cinematographer Ed Lachman, and a Gotham Humanitarian Tribute to Al Gore. It’s going to be a great night.

Best Feature

Call Me by Your Name

Luca Guadagnino, director; Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)The Florida Project

Sean Baker, director; Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou, producers (A24)Get Out

Jordan Peele, director; Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jordan Peele, producers (Universal Pictures)



Good Time

Josh and Benny Safdie, directors; Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Oscar Boyson, producers (A24)I, Tonya

Craig Gillespie, director; Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, producers (NEON) Best Documentary



Ex Libris – The New York Public Library

Frederick Wiseman, director and producer (Zipporah Films)Rat Film

Theo Anthony, director; Riel Roch-Decter, Sebastian Pardo, producers (MEMORY and Cinema Guild)Strong Island

Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, directors; Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis, Jennifer MacArthur, Flannery Miller, producers (Magnolia Pictures) The Work

Jairus McLeary, director; Alice Henty, Eon McLeary, Jairus McLeary, Miles McLeary, producers (The Orchard and First Look Media) Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award



Maggie Betts for Novitiate (Sony Pictures Classics)

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird (A24)

Kogonada for Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field)

Jordan Peele for Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Joshua Z Weinstein for Menashe (A24) Best Screenplay