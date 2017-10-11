IHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball is doubling or tripling down this year with Big Name Stars. They’ve just announced Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith, as well as the Chainsmokers, for their December tour of arenas in major cities. Capital One is the sponsor, and there will be a live broadcast from the Los Angeles stop on December 1st on IHeart stations.

It’s not like the Jingle Ball hasn’t had stars before– that’s the idea, to bring in the big pop names of the year. But this year, with declining actual sales (I know, streaming is up, but sales are not) and the Grammys coming, the Jingle Ball is a more important marketing tool than ever.

Getting Swift and Sheeran, with the possibility of them doing a song together, is huge. Smith is an up and comer. The Chainsmokers have loads of hits.

Other stars booked onto the tour are Demi Lovato, former One Directioners Liam Payne and Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Nick Jonas, Kesha, Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Logic, Halsey, and Fall Out Boy.

So far, the lineups are very white. I’d like to see Khalid join the group. And Chance the Rapper.

And I wish they’d include an older act for the many adults who attend–like Mary J. Blige or Babyface. Or how about a classic R&B act like Sam Moore or Gladys Knight?