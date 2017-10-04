The “Downton Abbey” movie? I told you last November that the negotiations were on.

Now everyone’s in an uproar because a teaser went out on the show’s Instagram page.

So yes, we await the official announcement, which seems to be imminent. But will it be a movie or just a long last episode? Will Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess die at the beginning, middle or end? (She’ll have to have enough screen time to qualify for Supporting Actress, so I say end.) Will Julian Fellowes get rid of Lady Mary’s second husband, played by Matthew Goode, so she’ll have something to do? Will Jessica Brown Findlay– aka Isobel– return from the grave and apologize for ruining her career?

We’ll have to wait and see…