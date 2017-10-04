On Saturday night, comedian and TV host Nick Cannon entertained the students at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, New Jersey. Cannon says the audience loved him– I’m sure they did– but the dean of the university didn’t. He wrote to his students that “Mr. Cannon blatantly disregarded the terms of our contract, and much of his act ran counter to what we stand for at GCU.”

Hmmm… Dean, you hired Nick Cannon. What did you expect? It’s 2017, sir. Get a clue.

Cannon seems unfazed. He will not apologize and he shouldn’t.

I ain’t apologizing for Shit LOL… wait, I’m sorry your university doesn’t believe in freedom of speech!!! pic.twitter.com/laTiF8ZNEt — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) October 4, 2017

Maybe the Dean should have checked out Nick Cannon’s latest– and really terrific video– on You Tube



So far the Dean seems to have GCU on social media lockdown. If anyone has a video of Saturday night’s show, please email me at showbiz411@gmail.com. Confidentiality guaranteed.