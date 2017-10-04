Circle Saturday October 21st. All five ex presidents are set to host an all star fund raiser for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims. The show will take place at College Station’s Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Reed Arena’s capacity is 13,000 — making it a cozy concert.

“Deep from the Heart” will feature ALABAMA, joined by Texas legends The Gatlin Brothers, four-time Grammy winner Lyle Lovett, and Robert Earl Keen; legendary Grammy-award winning, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer ‘Soul Man’ Sam Moore; gospel legend Yolanda Adams; season three winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” Cassadee Pope; and rising country artist Stephanie Quayle, who Rolling Stone Country called one of the “Ten New Country Music Artists You Need to Know.” Country music star Lee Greenwood will emcee the event.

Tickets for the “Deep From the Heart” concert are now on sale at https://bush41.org/deep-from-the-heart.

“The 43rd President and I, and our distinguished colleagues in this ‘One America Appeal,’ are very grateful to these wonderful performers — some of them old friends, some of them new — for giving their time and talent to help the urgent cause of hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean,” said President Bush 41. “It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that, even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul.”

A special restricted account has been established through the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation to collect and distribute donations to every dollar given goes to assist hurricane victims. Donations will be distributed to:

• Houston Harvey Relief Fund, focusing on the greater Houston region

• Rebuild Texas Fund, assisting hurricane-ravaged communities across the state

• Florida Disaster Fund

• Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico, launched by First Lady Beatriz Rossello and a private sector coalition

• The Fund for the Virgin Islands