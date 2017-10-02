UPDATE Tom Petty has died at age 66. Condolences to his family and friends. Such a great guy, great musician. He will be sorely missed. Petty just completed his 40th anniversary tour with his group The Heartbreakers. Earlier this year he was honored by the Grammys and MusiCares with the Person of the Year Award. I was a huge fan of his Sirius Radio show, as I’m sure many were.

EARLIER Tom Petty — I can’t believe I’m writing this– is on life support at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a massive cardiac arrest Sunday night. The great rocker, a genial guy beloved by everyone, sounds like he’s not going to make it. Petty is 66. TMZ reported the story this afternoon.

Petty had a long, tremendously successful career beginning in 1979 with the hits “Breakdown” and “American Girl.” He was also part of the Traveling Wilburys with the late George Harrison, Roy Orbison, and the still very much alive Bob Dylan.

We’re sending love and the best wishes to Tom’s family. Losing him would be such a tragedy.