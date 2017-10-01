Home Television “The Simpsons” Will End Tonight’s Show with a Last Minute Dedication to...
“The Simpsons” Will End Tonight’s Show with a Last Minute Dedication to Puerto Rico
“The Simpsons” will end tonight’s show with a tribute to Puerto Rico. Exec producer James L. Brooks tweeted that they commissioned the PR flag with donation information from Burning Man artist David Silverman. The artist “beat an impossible deadline. Burning man’s best did again.” The frame shows all the people of Springfield in the background, with the Simpson family surrounding the flag. Marge Simpson holds up a sign that reads “UNIDO.”