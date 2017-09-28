Miley Cyrus, a girl with a golden voice, has an image problem. Her new album “Younger Now” drops now, and it’s a far cry from her last very provocative and controversial commercial hit, “Bangerz.” There’s no more Wrecking Ball, twerking, or lascivious tongue snapping. This time it’s all about growing up, giving up weed, and being re-engaged to Liam Hemsworth.

Miley, who went from rated G to rated X, wants to go back. Can she?

So far the clean refresh return to the days of “Hannah Montana” isn’t clicking with fans. The title track “Younger Now” has been a dud on the charts since its release in August with just 35,000 copies sold. The album’s pre-sales haven’t been that swell, either. “Younger Now” is sitting at number 25 on Amazon waiting for blast off on Friday.

Sources say Miley and her peeps are hoping that her weekly appearances on “The Voice” as a judge will light a fire as will a performance on an upcoming installment of the show. And the album may get a kickstart from none other than Dolly Parton, who duets with her on “Rainbowland.”

Let’s see what happens when “Younger Now” finally hits the charts for sale…