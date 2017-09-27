OK, no one sent a press release but I figured this out on my own. If you buy the very nicely priced iTunes only-Apple Music soundtrack to “Clive Davis: Soundtrack of Our Lives” you get three rare recordings– Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston performing “This Will Be,” Aretha Franklin performing “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me” plus a never heard before Whitney Houston demo. The iTunes album is available today for $13.99. A shorter digital album goes to Spotify on Friday.

The movie “Soundtrack of Our Lives” opens today apparently in Los Angeles and New York. On October 3rd Chris Perkel’s documentary goes to iTunes and Apple Music exclusively. I assume one day there will be a DVD. There has to be as this is really the story of pop music as we know it. If you love music or were ever interested in the record business, this is a permanent chronicle of how pop music invaded the culture.

Last night there was a premiere screening and party in Los Angeles. Details to come…

Soundtrack to “Soundtrack”:

Clive Davis – The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Various Artists

(Full Version for Apple Music)

Big Brother & The Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin – Piece of My Heart Simon & Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water Chicago- 25 Or 6 To 4 Blood Sweat & Tears – Spinning Wheel Bruce Springsteen -Blinded By The Light Billy Joel – Piano Man Harold Melvin and The Blue Notes featuring Teddy Pendergrass – If You Don’t Know Me By Now Barry Manilow – Mandy Eric Carmen – All By Myself Melissa Manchester – Don’t Cry Out Loud Earth, Wind & Fire – September Patti Smith – Because The Night The Kinks – Come Dancing The Alan Parsons Project – Eye In The Sky Whitney Houston – The Greatest Love Of All Aretha Franklin – Freeway of Love Dionne & Friends featuring Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder – That’s What Friends Are For Carly Simon – Coming Around Again Kenny G – Songbird Taylor Dayne – Tell It To My Heart Grateful Dead – Touch of Grey Alan Jackson – Don’t Rock the Jukebox Brooks & Dunn – Boot Scootin’ Boogie Ace of Base – The Sign Annie Lennox – Why Santana featuring Rob Thomas – Smooth Kelly Clarkson – Since U Been Gone Alicia Keys – Fallin’ Luther Vandross – Dance with My Father Rod Stewart – The Way You Look Tonight

BONUS TRACKS

Clive Davis – Clive Davis recites lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Blinded by The Light’ (Audio from Columbia Records promo video 1973) Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) (Original Merrill and Rubicam Demo / Single Version Excerpts) Whitney Houston & Natalie Cole – This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) (Duet performance from Clive Davis’ 2000 Grammy Party) Aretha Franklin – ‘I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) (Live performance from 2000 Arista 25th Anniversary Party)

Clive Davis – The Soundtrack Of Our Lives

Various Artists

(Available at all digital retailers)