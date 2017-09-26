Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande Win Early Streamy Awards, More Tonight At 9:30 Eastern
Want to know what young people are watching tonight? The Streamy Awards, where their heroes of the internet– people you and I do not kn0w– are in the spotlight. These are the “influencers” you keep hearing about.
The 7th Annual Streamy Awards will air tonight on Twitter at 9:30pm Eastern. On Sunday some early winners were announced including Ryan Reynolds for his “Deadpool” spot and Ariana Grande for singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
OVERALL
Action or Sci-Fi
**Crypt TV
Dimension 404
Rush: Inspired by Battlefield
Skinford
The Thinning
Animated
Casually Explained
Domics
itsAlexClark
**RWBY (Volume 4)
Simon’s Cat
Documentary
60 Second Docs
Endangered
Great Big Story
**Psycho Family
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
Immersive
360 Wizard Battle (Corridor)
**BlackBoxTV (BlackBoxTV)
Eleven Little Roosters (Rooster Teeth)
The Global Gamer (The Game Theorists)
Last Moments of Relationships (FBE)
International
Fernanfloo
**Juanpa Zurita
Lisa and Lena
Sebastián Villalobos
Wengie
SERIES
Comedy Series
Drive Share
Magic Funhouse
Mr. Student Body President
**Rhett & Link’s Buddy System
You Suck At Everything
Drama Series
Brown Girls
Carmilla (Season 3)
Caught
**Cold
Single By 30
Indie Series
**Brown Girls
Doomsday
Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Everything’s OK
Graves
Non-Fiction Series
Getting Doug With High
**Ladylike
Logan Paul Vs…
Murder with Friends
REACT
SUBJECT
Fashion
Amanda Steele
FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
Kelsey Simone
Sneaker Shopping
**Tess Christine
Gaming
Achievement Hunter
iHasCupquake
JuegaGerman
Markiplier
**Smosh Games
Kids and Family
Annie LeBlanc
**Brooklyn & Bailey
Guava Juice
Roman Atwood Vlogs
What’s Inside?
News and Culture
Cheddar
Complex News
NowThis
The Philip DeFranco Show
**The Young Turks
Science or Education
How To Make Everything
The King of Random
Marques Brownlee
Mind Field
**Veritasium
Sports and Wellness
30 for 30 Shorts
**blogilates
Kevin Durant
QB1: Beyond the Lights
Tanner Fox
PERFORMANCE
Collaboration
Casey Neistat and Jesse Wellens (“Human Flying Drone”)
**Honest Trailers and Ryan Reynolds (“Logan Feat. Deadpool”)
Jon Cozart and Thomas Sanders (“RIP Vine: A Song”)
Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr (“Omg We’re Coming Over!”)
The Rock, Lilly Singh, Markiplier, Grace Helbig, Roman Atwood, Gigi Gorgeous, Alex Wassabi, LaurDIY, King Bach, Flula, and Brittney Smith (“The YouTube Factory”)
MUSIC
Cover Song
Alex Aiono ft. Ar’mon and Trey, “I Spy, T Shirt, Isn’t She Lovely, & Swang Mashup” (Various Artists)
**Ariana Grande, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” (Judy Garland)
Ashley Tisdale ft. Vanessa Hudgens, “Ex’s & Oh’s” (Elle King)
Boyce Avenue ft. Sarah Hyland, “Closer” (The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey)
Walk Off The Earth, “Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran)
CRAFT
Cinematography
**Casey Neistat (Casey Neistat)
Devin Graham (devinsupertramp)
Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy (The Slow Mo Guys)
Jon Keng (“Pineapple”)
Sawyer Hartman (sawyerhartman)
Costume Design
Ann Foley (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot”)
Autumn Steed (“Dimension 404”)
**Brandon Rogers, Kimberly Rice, and Jonathan Hinman (“Magic Funhouse”)
Michelle Miller (Lindsey Stirling)
Sarah Grace Hart, Sinead Persaud, and Mary Kate Wiles (“Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party”)
Directing
**Jack Ferry and Ryan Hunter (“Mr. Student Body President”)
Jesse Wellens (Jesse)
John Fortenberry (“Rhett & Link’s Buddy System”)
Steven Suptic (“Sugar Pine 7”)
Wesley Chan and Philip Wang (“Single By 30”)
Editing
Bad Lip Reading
Casey Neistat
**The Game Theorists (Edward Newton, Thomas Torbergsen, Alex Sedgewick, Ronnie Edwards, Daniel Seibert, Lee Black, and Ryder Burgin)
Liza Koshy
Sugar Pine 7 (Steven Suptic)
Visual and Special Effects
Dimension 404 (Playfight and RocketJump)
Gary Scullion (Sneaky Zebra)
Jungle of Sharks and Blood Brothers (Skal)
Nikolay Zamkovoy (Super Power Beat Down)
**Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer (Corridor)
Writing
Casually Explained
**DeStorm Power (“Caught”)
Josh Gal, Amanda Brooke-Perrin, Jill Goslicky, Aaron Krebs, Zach Sherwin, Drennon Davis & EpicLLOYD (“Epic Studios”)
Shaun Diston, Ryan Hunter and Jack Ferry (“Mr. Student Body President”)
Spencer Gilbert, Joe Starr, Dan Murrell, and Andy Signore (“Honest Trailers”)
BRAND
Influencer Campaign
Amazon Fire Tablets (Peter Heacock, Zach King, Chad Suter)
DiGiorno (Redfoo, Devvon Terrell, Diamond White, Madilyn Bailey, Marcus Perez, O-Fresh)
Fergie / aaro Entertainment (Various Musical.ly Artists)
Power Rangers Movie (Lilly Singh, Dude Perfect)
**Samsung (Casey Neistat)
Additionally, fan voting for the two Audience Choice categories – Creator of the Year and Show of the Year – is still open. Fans can vote once per day per category by tweeting out a nominee’s specific hashtag. Voting for both categories will close at 7PM PT on Tuesday, September 26, which is 30 minutes into the live stream of the 7thAnnual Streamy Awards. Fans should be sure to only include one of the below hashtags per voting tweet!
Creator of the Year:
Cameron Dallas – #CameronForStreamys
Casey Neistat – #CaseyForStreamys
David Dobrik – #DavidForStreamys
Dolan Twins – #DolanForStreamys
Jake Paul – #JakeForStreamys
Jenna Marbles – #JennaForStreamys
Lilly Singh – #LillyForStreamys
Liza Koshy – #LizaForStreamys
Logan Paul – #LoganForStreamys
Shane Dawson – #ShaneForStreamys
Show of the Year:
Good Mythical Morning – #GMMForStreamys
Kian & JC – #KianJCForStreamys
The King of Random – #TKORForStreamys
The Philip DeFranco Show – #DeFrancoShowForStreamys
REACT – #REACTForStreamys
Rooster Teeth – #RoosterTeethForStreamys
Sugar Pine 7 – #SP7ForStreamys
The Try Guys – #TryGuysForStreamys
UNHhhh – #UNHhhhForStreamys
The Young Turks – #TYTForStreamys
The 7th Annual Streamy Awards is Executive Produced by dick clark productions’ Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan and Ariel Elazar, as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen. Producers include dick clark productions’ Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent.