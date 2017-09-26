Want to know what young people are watching tonight? The Streamy Awards, where their heroes of the internet– people you and I do not kn0w– are in the spotlight. These are the “influencers” you keep hearing about.

The 7th Annual Streamy Awards will air tonight on Twitter at 9:30pm Eastern. On Sunday some early winners were announced including Ryan Reynolds for his “Deadpool” spot and Ariana Grande for singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”



Again, this is the link.

OVERALL

Action or Sci-Fi

**Crypt TV

Dimension 404

Rush: Inspired by Battlefield

Skinford

The Thinning

Animated

Casually Explained

Domics

itsAlexClark

**RWBY (Volume 4)

Simon’s Cat

Documentary

60 Second Docs

Endangered

Great Big Story

**Psycho Family

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

Immersive

360 Wizard Battle (Corridor)

**BlackBoxTV (BlackBoxTV)

Eleven Little Roosters (Rooster Teeth)

The Global Gamer (The Game Theorists)

Last Moments of Relationships (FBE)

International

Fernanfloo

**Juanpa Zurita

Lisa and Lena

Sebastián Villalobos

Wengie

SERIES

Comedy Series

Drive Share

Magic Funhouse

Mr. Student Body President

**Rhett & Link’s Buddy System

You Suck At Everything

Drama Series

Brown Girls

Carmilla (Season 3)

Caught

**Cold

Single By 30

Indie Series

**Brown Girls

Doomsday

Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party

Everything’s OK

Graves

Non-Fiction Series

Getting Doug With High

**Ladylike

Logan Paul Vs…

Murder with Friends

REACT

SUBJECT

Fashion

Amanda Steele

FENTY PUMA by Rihanna

Kelsey Simone

Sneaker Shopping

**Tess Christine

Gaming

Achievement Hunter

iHasCupquake

JuegaGerman

Markiplier

**Smosh Games

Kids and Family

Annie LeBlanc

**Brooklyn & Bailey

Guava Juice

Roman Atwood Vlogs

What’s Inside?

News and Culture

Cheddar

Complex News

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show

**The Young Turks

Science or Education

How To Make Everything

The King of Random

Marques Brownlee

Mind Field

**Veritasium

Sports and Wellness

30 for 30 Shorts

**blogilates

Kevin Durant

QB1: Beyond the Lights

Tanner Fox

PERFORMANCE

Collaboration

Casey Neistat and Jesse Wellens (“Human Flying Drone”)

**Honest Trailers and Ryan Reynolds (“Logan Feat. Deadpool”)

Jon Cozart and Thomas Sanders (“RIP Vine: A Song”)

Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr (“Omg We’re Coming Over!”)

The Rock, Lilly Singh, Markiplier, Grace Helbig, Roman Atwood, Gigi Gorgeous, Alex Wassabi, LaurDIY, King Bach, Flula, and Brittney Smith (“The YouTube Factory”)

MUSIC

Cover Song

Alex Aiono ft. Ar’mon and Trey, “I Spy, T Shirt, Isn’t She Lovely, & Swang Mashup” (Various Artists)

**Ariana Grande, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” (Judy Garland)

Ashley Tisdale ft. Vanessa Hudgens, “Ex’s & Oh’s” (Elle King)

Boyce Avenue ft. Sarah Hyland, “Closer” (The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey)

Walk Off The Earth, “Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran)

CRAFT

Cinematography

**Casey Neistat (Casey Neistat)

Devin Graham (devinsupertramp)

Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy (The Slow Mo Guys)

Jon Keng (“Pineapple”)

Sawyer Hartman (sawyerhartman)

Costume Design

Ann Foley (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot”)

Autumn Steed (“Dimension 404”)

**Brandon Rogers, Kimberly Rice, and Jonathan Hinman (“Magic Funhouse”)

Michelle Miller (Lindsey Stirling)

Sarah Grace Hart, Sinead Persaud, and Mary Kate Wiles (“Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party”)

Directing

**Jack Ferry and Ryan Hunter (“Mr. Student Body President”)

Jesse Wellens (Jesse)

John Fortenberry (“Rhett & Link’s Buddy System”)

Steven Suptic (“Sugar Pine 7”)

Wesley Chan and Philip Wang (“Single By 30”)

Editing

Bad Lip Reading

Casey Neistat

**The Game Theorists (Edward Newton, Thomas Torbergsen, Alex Sedgewick, Ronnie Edwards, Daniel Seibert, Lee Black, and Ryder Burgin)

Liza Koshy

Sugar Pine 7 (Steven Suptic)

Visual and Special Effects

Dimension 404 (Playfight and RocketJump)

Gary Scullion (Sneaky Zebra)

Jungle of Sharks and Blood Brothers (Skal)

Nikolay Zamkovoy (Super Power Beat Down)

**Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer (Corridor)

Writing

Casually Explained

**DeStorm Power (“Caught”)

Josh Gal, Amanda Brooke-Perrin, Jill Goslicky, Aaron Krebs, Zach Sherwin, Drennon Davis & EpicLLOYD (“Epic Studios”)

Shaun Diston, Ryan Hunter and Jack Ferry (“Mr. Student Body President”)

Spencer Gilbert, Joe Starr, Dan Murrell, and Andy Signore (“Honest Trailers”)

BRAND

Influencer Campaign

Amazon Fire Tablets (Peter Heacock, Zach King, Chad Suter)

DiGiorno (Redfoo, Devvon Terrell, Diamond White, Madilyn Bailey, Marcus Perez, O-Fresh)

Fergie / aaro Entertainment (Various Musical.ly Artists)

Power Rangers Movie (Lilly Singh, Dude Perfect)

**Samsung (Casey Neistat)

Additionally, fan voting for the two Audience Choice categories – Creator of the Year and Show of the Year – is still open. Fans can vote once per day per category by tweeting out a nominee’s specific hashtag. Voting for both categories will close at 7PM PT on Tuesday, September 26, which is 30 minutes into the live stream of the 7thAnnual Streamy Awards. Fans should be sure to only include one of the below hashtags per voting tweet!

Creator of the Year: