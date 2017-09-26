Home Celebrity Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande Win Early Streamy Awards, More Tonight At 9:30...

Want to know what young people are watching tonight? The Streamy Awards, where their heroes of the internet– people you and I do not kn0w– are in the spotlight. These are the “influencers” you keep hearing about.

The 7th Annual Streamy Awards will air tonight on Twitter at 9:30pm Eastern. On Sunday some early winners were announced including Ryan Reynolds for his “Deadpool” spot and Ariana Grande for singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Again, this is the link.

 

OVERALL

 

Action or Sci-Fi

**Crypt TV

Dimension 404

Rush: Inspired by Battlefield

Skinford

The Thinning

 

Animated                                                     

Casually Explained

Domics

itsAlexClark

**RWBY (Volume 4)

Simon’s Cat

                                               

Documentary

60 Second Docs

Endangered

Great Big Story

**Psycho Family

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

 

Immersive

360 Wizard Battle (Corridor)

**BlackBoxTV (BlackBoxTV)

Eleven Little Roosters (Rooster Teeth)

The Global Gamer (The Game Theorists)

Last Moments of Relationships (FBE)

 

International

Fernanfloo

**Juanpa Zurita

Lisa and Lena

Sebastián Villalobos

Wengie

 

 

SERIES

 

Comedy Series

Drive Share

Magic Funhouse

Mr. Student Body President

**Rhett & Link’s Buddy System

You Suck At Everything

                                                           

Drama Series

Brown Girls

Carmilla (Season 3)                                                                      

Caught

**Cold

Single By 30

 

Indie Series

**Brown Girls

Doomsday

Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party

Everything’s OK

Graves

 

Non-Fiction Series

Getting Doug With High

**Ladylike

Logan Paul Vs…

Murder with Friends

REACT

 

SUBJECT

 

Fashion

Amanda Steele

FENTY PUMA by Rihanna

Kelsey Simone

Sneaker Shopping

**Tess Christine

                                                           

Gaming

Achievement Hunter

iHasCupquake

JuegaGerman

Markiplier

**Smosh Games

 

Kids and Family

Annie LeBlanc

**Brooklyn & Bailey

Guava Juice

Roman Atwood Vlogs

What’s Inside?

                                   

News and Culture

Cheddar

Complex News

NowThis

The Philip DeFranco Show

**The Young Turks

                                   

Science or Education

How To Make Everything

The King of Random

Marques Brownlee

Mind Field

**Veritasium

                                   

Sports and Wellness

30 for 30 Shorts

**blogilates

Kevin Durant

QB1: Beyond the Lights

Tanner Fox

 

PERFORMANCE

                                   

Collaboration

Casey Neistat and Jesse Wellens (“Human Flying Drone”)

**Honest Trailers and Ryan Reynolds (“Logan Feat. Deadpool”)

Jon Cozart and Thomas Sanders (“RIP Vine: A Song”)

Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr (“Omg We’re Coming Over!”)

The Rock, Lilly Singh, Markiplier, Grace Helbig, Roman Atwood, Gigi Gorgeous, Alex Wassabi, LaurDIY, King Bach, Flula, and Brittney Smith (“The YouTube Factory”)

 

MUSIC

                                               

Cover Song

Alex Aiono ft. Ar’mon and Trey, “I Spy, T Shirt, Isn’t She Lovely, & Swang Mashup” (Various Artists)

**Ariana Grande, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” (Judy Garland)

Ashley Tisdale ft. Vanessa Hudgens, “Ex’s & Oh’s” (Elle King)

Boyce Avenue ft. Sarah Hyland, “Closer” (The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey)

Walk Off The Earth, “Shape Of You” (Ed Sheeran)

                                   

CRAFT

 

Cinematography

**Casey Neistat (Casey Neistat)

Devin Graham (devinsupertramp)

Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy (The Slow Mo Guys)

Jon Keng (“Pineapple”)

Sawyer Hartman (sawyerhartman)

                                                                       

Costume Design

Ann Foley (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot”)

Autumn Steed (“Dimension 404”)

**Brandon Rogers, Kimberly Rice, and Jonathan Hinman (“Magic Funhouse”)

Michelle Miller (Lindsey Stirling)

Sarah Grace Hart, Sinead Persaud, and Mary Kate Wiles (“Edgar Allen Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party”)

 

Directing

**Jack Ferry and Ryan Hunter (“Mr. Student Body President”)

Jesse Wellens (Jesse)

John Fortenberry (“Rhett & Link’s Buddy System”)

Steven Suptic (“Sugar Pine 7”)

Wesley Chan and Philip Wang (“Single By 30”)                                               

 

Editing

Bad Lip Reading

Casey Neistat                                                         

**The Game Theorists (Edward Newton, Thomas Torbergsen, Alex Sedgewick, Ronnie Edwards, Daniel Seibert, Lee Black, and Ryder Burgin)

Liza Koshy

Sugar Pine 7 (Steven Suptic)

                                               

Visual and Special Effects                                                          

Dimension 404 (Playfight and RocketJump)

Gary Scullion (Sneaky Zebra)

Jungle of Sharks and Blood Brothers (Skal)

Nikolay Zamkovoy (Super Power Beat Down)

**Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer (Corridor)

                                   

Writing

Casually Explained

**DeStorm Power (“Caught”)                                                     

Josh Gal, Amanda Brooke-Perrin, Jill Goslicky, Aaron Krebs, Zach Sherwin, Drennon Davis & EpicLLOYD (“Epic Studios”)        

Shaun Diston, Ryan Hunter and Jack Ferry (“Mr. Student Body President”)                                   

Spencer Gilbert, Joe Starr, Dan Murrell, and Andy Signore (“Honest Trailers”)

                       

BRAND

                                               

Influencer Campaign

Amazon Fire Tablets (Peter Heacock, Zach King, Chad Suter)                                                        

DiGiorno (Redfoo, Devvon Terrell, Diamond White, Madilyn Bailey, Marcus Perez, O-Fresh)    

Fergie / aaro Entertainment (Various Musical.ly Artists)

Power Rangers Movie (Lilly Singh, Dude Perfect)

**Samsung (Casey Neistat)

 

Additionally, fan voting for the two Audience Choice categories – Creator of the Year and Show of the Year – is still open. Fans can vote once per day per category by tweeting out a nominee’s specific hashtag. Voting for both categories will close at 7PM PT on Tuesday, September 26, which is 30 minutes into the live stream of the 7thAnnual Streamy Awards. Fans should be sure to only include one of the below hashtags per voting tweet!

 

Creator of the Year:

 

Cameron Dallas – #CameronForStreamys

Casey Neistat – #CaseyForStreamys

David Dobrik – #DavidForStreamys

Dolan Twins – #DolanForStreamys

Jake Paul – #JakeForStreamys

Jenna Marbles – #JennaForStreamys

Lilly Singh – #LillyForStreamys

Liza Koshy – #LizaForStreamys

Logan Paul – #LoganForStreamys

Shane Dawson – #ShaneForStreamys

 

 

 Show of the Year:

 

Good Mythical Morning – #GMMForStreamys

Kian & JC – #KianJCForStreamys

The King of Random – #TKORForStreamys

The Philip DeFranco Show – #DeFrancoShowForStreamys

REACT – #REACTForStreamys

Rooster Teeth – #RoosterTeethForStreamys

Sugar Pine 7 – #SP7ForStreamys

The Try Guys – #TryGuysForStreamys

UNHhhh – #UNHhhhForStreamys

The Young Turks – #TYTForStreamys

The 7th Annual Streamy Awards is Executive Produced by dick clark productions’ Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan and Ariel Elazar, as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen. Producers include dick clark productions’ Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent.

