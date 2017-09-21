I was going to write this yesterday. But then I noticed tonight that Sean “Puff Daddy/P Diddy” Combs pointed it out himself. This week at the Forbes Magazine 100th Anniversary event at Chelsea Piers, Combs was the ONLY African American on stage in a sea of white haired old coots. (There was also a South African, which was nice, but doesn’t count.)

Combs started in the music business, where only Clive Davis really recognized his potential. Then he moved to fashion, where Ron Burkle totally got it. He branched out more and more, most importantly with Ciroc Vodka. Now he’s worth $820 million. He is worth much more than many of the people on stage.

It should be noted that in the Forbes official photos, Combs was put in the back and is just a little head bobbing up in the background. But he gets the last laugh. I’ve known “Puffy” for at least 20 years. He’s smarter than all those guys!