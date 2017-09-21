Fresh on the heels of multiple Emmy Award wins, “Saturday Night Live” has announced its first three sets of hosts and musical performers for the 2017-18 season.

September 30– Ryan Gosling (promoting “Blade Runner 2049”) and Jay Z

October 7– Gal Gadot and Sam Smith

October 14– Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”) and Pink

No word yet on Alec Baldwin reprising Donald Trump, but I’ll bet we see a lot of him. Also, Melissa McCarthy could return as Sean Spicer, although it would be great to see Cecily Strong as Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The Trump White House is so volatile that in all likelihood, Anthony Scaramucci will never be satirized. He’s already old news.