At the west coast DGA screening tonight of Stephen Frears’ “Victoria & Abdul,” an audience member asked Judi Dench during the Q&A: “Would you rather be a Queen or a Dame?” She responded with typical irreverence: “I’d rather be a slut.”

That took the house down.

Director Stephen Frears instantly added: “Well, that’s how I think of you, Judi.”

Co-star Eddie Izzard: “Keep it classy, call yourself Dame Slut. That should be your rapper name.”

“Victoria and Abdul” — the story of Queen Victoria and her Indian consort– opens September 22nd.

photo c2017 Showbiz411 of panel by Bethany Ader

photo c2017 Showbiz411 of Judi Dench, Eddie Izzard