“Battle of the Sexes” star Emma Stone met last year’s so called Battle of the Sexes Star Hillary Clinton last night backstage at the Stephen Colbert show. Emma plays Billie Jean King in the great new movie opening Friday. She defeated Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell) in 1973. It was the high point of the women’s lib movement and helped set into play all kinds of equal rights.

Hillary, of course, ran against the Bobby Riggs of politics– the self promoting, self aggrandizing hustler, Donald Trump. The ladies had a lot to say to each other. The movie’s co-director Jonathan Dayton took this photo. It’s exclusive here c2017Showbiz411, by the way.

After Colbert, Emma, Dayton, and co-director Valerie Faris (the director are husband and wife, and made “Little Miss Sunshine”) headed downtown to the SVA Theater for a New York premiere. A Q&A followed with Stone, Faris, Billie Jean King, Elisabeth Shue (she plays Riggs’s wife), and Shonda Rhimes. Shue’s brother, Andrew, the “Melrose Place” star turned philanthropist, and his 14 year old son joined her at the party at La Sirena.

PS Fox Searchlight may have three Best Actress nominees this season with Stone, Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards,” and Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water.” Kudos to Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula. Pretty cool.

photo c2017 Showbiz411 by Jonathan Dayton