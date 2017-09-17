Emmys: Julia Louis Dreyfus broke a record winning her fifth consecutive Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Veep.” She has two other Emmys, for “Seinfeld” (supporting) and “The New Adventures of Old Christine” (lead). But this is the sweetest– and she can win one more time, next year, which would be outrageous. And right.

“Veep” won Best Comedy Series but not best writing or directing for a comedy. Those two awards were firsts–to Donald Glover for directing his series “Atlanta” and Lena Waithe for co-writing with Aziz Ansari his series “Master of None.” They were the first African Americans ever to win those awards. Sterling K. Brown was the first African American to win Best Actor in a Drama since Andre Braugher in “Homicide.” Brown gave a Braugher a classy shout out.

HBO basically swept the Emmys, although Hulu became the first streaming service to win an Emmy for Best Drama with “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Ann Dowd gave the most moving speech when she won Best Supporting Actress for “Handmaid’s.” She’s 61 and was finally an overnight sensation five years ago when she was “discovered” in the low budget indie “Compliance.” She’s very deserving.

This Emmy show could actually win an Emmy. It was smoothly produced, highly entertaining, moved very well. There were no gaffes and the whole vibe was spot on.

Who stole the show? Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. They made “Nine to Five” in 1980. That’s 37 years ago! Runners up: Norman Lear and Carol Burnett, and Cicely Tyson.

HBO 29 Netflix 20 NBC 15 Hulu 10 (!) ABC 7 FX 6 Fox 5 Adult Swim 4 CBS 4 A&E 3 VH1 3 Amazon/BBCA/NatGeo/ESPN 2