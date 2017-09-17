Emmy Awards: HBO’s “Big Little Lies, “SNL,” John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon for “SNL,” Laura Dern
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama– John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy– Kate McKinnon “SNL” She thanked Hillary Clinton for “her grace and grit.” Classy.
Best Supporting Actress in Limited Series or Movie– Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
Best Directing– Comedy– Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series– “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Writing, Drama Series– Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy– Alec Baldwin, “SNL” meaning “SNL” has won everything it was nominated for.
Directing, Drama– Jean Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies”
Best Supporting Actor, Drama, Limited Series– Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”
Writing for Variety Series– “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series– Ann Dowd, “Handmaid’s Tale” and she really deserves it. Good for her!
