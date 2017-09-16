The Annual BAFTA Tea Party for the Emmys brought out real royalty and fictional rulers, too. Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, showed up as well as actress Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown” and may win the Emmy Award Sunday night. Spencer may a real royal presence at the Emmys but he also lives part time in Santa Monica. His wife, Karen Gordon, ex wife of producer Mark Gordon. She runs a local charity for abandoned children.

BAFTA also welcome Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz from “This Is Us,” as well as Evan Rachel Wood, the kids from “Stranger Things,” and the guys from “Veep.”

