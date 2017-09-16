Paul McCartney hit Madison Square Garden last night and the place went wild. His special guests were Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven van Zandt. They played “I Saw Her Standing There”– twice. You can see it all here. So who will be Paul’s guest on Sunday night? Rihanna? Paul does play the song he wrote for her, “Four Five Seconds,” on this tour. If it weren’t for those danged Emmy Awards, I’d go over to MSG and see what’s happening.

PS Maureen van Zandt wrote on Twitter: “3 hours sleep , but what a night ! There is nothing like a Paul McCartney show. Fab band, great songs, the loveliest group of people. Magic.”