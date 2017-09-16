The box office continued its downhill roll yesterday. Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” starring Jennifer Lawrence proved to be a dud. “American Assassin” directed by Michael Cuesta and starring Michael Keaton is also a bust, although its minimal budget of $33 million may mitigate huge losses.

“Mother!” took in just $3 million last night, “American Assassin” came in at $5.8 million.

Meanwhile power horror film “It” scared up another $19 million on Friday night. The two week total through last night is $178 million.