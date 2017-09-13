Great news: The IFP Gotham Awards will honor Nicole Kidman will a lifetime achievement award on November 27th. They say it’s for her “unforgettable iconic performances.” No kidding. No movie star of her generation has been so innovative, daring and courageous– her resume is full of independent and experimental movies. She’s never afraid to try something new. Bravo!

The IFP will also honor Ed Lachman, the great cinematographer and one of my own faves for his work in films like “Carol,” “Far from Heaven,” and work with directors Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola, Werner Herzog, Jean-Luc Godard, Wim Wenders, Volker Schlondorff, Ulrich Seidl, Paul Schrader, Steven Soderbergh, Robert Altman, and Todd Solondz.

The Gothams ceremony cannot be missed this year! Awards nominees to follow shortly…