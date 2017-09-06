Mariah Carey hasn’t had a real hit in a long time. So she’s doubling down on what is arguably her biggest hit, “All I Want for Christmas.” This perennial record has blossomed into a full length animated feature video that drops in November for the holidays. Mariah narrates, and Henry Winkler is one of the voices. This is a smart move by Mariah and her manager Stella. If they’re lucky and it’s good, “All I Want” will become like “Grandma Was Run Over by a Reindeer” and “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” to become a tradition.



