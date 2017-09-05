What a turn of events: Colin Trevorrow has been ousted as director of “Star Wars IX.” Disney announced it as Trevorrow’s decision…

But Trevorrow’s massive box office debacle with “The Book of Henry” set this in motion. It didn’t matter that Trevorrow had a huge success with “Jurassic World” and will probably have another one with the sequel. “Henry” got terrible reviews and made just $4 million at the box office. Suddenly, Trevorrow went from favored guy to whipping dog.

In Hollywood, you’re only as good as your last movie. It’s not for the faint of heart, that’s for sure.

So who will direct “IX”? Who knows? Maybe Ron Howard. Why not?