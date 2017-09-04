On Friday night Sam Moore and William Bell led an all star group of singers including Tom Jones and Beverly Knight in a 50th anniversary Stax Records show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Don’t you wish you could have been there!?

Here are a couple of clips. I’m kind of hoping Sam Moore gets a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year. In October he turns 82.

Sam Moore and Tom Jones sing the Sam and Dave classic “I Can’t Stand Up for Falling Down”



Sam Moore “Soul Man”



William Bell and Beverly Knight sing Bell and Judy Clay’s 1968 hit “Private Number”:

