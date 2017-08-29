I think I understand this, maybe you will too: tomorrow U2 is announcing details of their new album “Songs of Experience.”

They’re releasing a new single called “You’re the Best Thing About Me” on Sept 6th. There’s a another new track, too, called “The Blackout.”

I’ve gathered all this from social media. You see, no one just sends out a straightforward press release anymore. Announcements are like a scavenger hunt.

I just hope the album release is normal, not included with Apple or Samsung, not something you have to download from some obscure place with a code. Just an album, a really great album.

Anyway, here’s a teaser.