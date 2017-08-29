U2 Sets Sept. 6th for New Single, New Album “Songs of Experience” Coming Soon
I think I understand this, maybe you will too: tomorrow U2 is announcing details of their new album “Songs of Experience.”
They’re releasing a new single called “You’re the Best Thing About Me” on Sept 6th. There’s a another new track, too, called “The Blackout.”
I’ve gathered all this from social media. You see, no one just sends out a straightforward press release anymore. Announcements are like a scavenger hunt.
I just hope the album release is normal, not included with Apple or Samsung, not something you have to download from some obscure place with a code. Just an album, a really great album.
Anyway, here’s a teaser.
‘The Blackout’, plus news on 1st single from Songs of Experience. Aug30. 9amPDT/12pmEDT/5pmBST #U2TheBlackout https://t.co/OwJ2VE55GU pic.twitter.com/ooG3y7OOZc
— U2 (@U2) August 29, 2017