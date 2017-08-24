Sad to report that Jay Thomas has died at age 69 from cancer.

Thomas was a radio deejay who moonlighted as a popular TV actor. Or he was a popular TV actor and comic who moonlighted as a deejay.

His nine appearances on “Murphy Brown” earned him an Emmy nomination. He also appeared nine times on “Cheers” as Carla’s second husband, Eddie, the race car driver.

Thomas also had 20 episodes of “Mork and Mindy” with Robin Williams. His resume is endless. He was a welcome presence on those shows, able to handle comedy and drama.

More recently, he was a deejay on Sirius XM. He’d had radio shows for years. He will be sorely missed.

Jay appeared on Letterman for years. Here was his last show in 2014.