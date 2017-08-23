UPDATE The new album is called “Reputation” and the first single is out Thursday night. Maybe it’s called “Snake.”

Taylor Swift is playing games with us. Today she posted a video of a hissing snake to Twitter and Instagram. Is her new song called “Snake”? Is it a reference to the deejay who groped her, to Calvin Harris, or Katy Perry? Do I care? Do you? I guess we’ll find out shortly.

PS Good PR campaign. Everyone’s fallen for it. Even me!