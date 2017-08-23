Taylor Swift’s Album is Called “Reputation” and the First Single Is Out Thursday Night
UPDATE The new album is called “Reputation” and the first single is out Thursday night. Maybe it’s called “Snake.”
Taylor Swift is playing games with us. Today she posted a video of a hissing snake to Twitter and Instagram. Is her new song called “Snake”? Is it a reference to the deejay who groped her, to Calvin Harris, or Katy Perry? Do I care? Do you? I guess we’ll find out shortly.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 23, 2017
PS Good PR campaign. Everyone’s fallen for it. Even me!