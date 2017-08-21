You do remember the highly touted $30 million raised in late July by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation? This was at Leo’s swanky celeb gala in St. Tropez where Lenny Kravitz performed with Madonna, and Sean Penn came to cheer them on.

Well, a month later there are more than 100 pieces of art unsold from the live auction that took place that night. An email just went out informing anyone who’s interested that they can still pick up an art bargain from the auction. Bids close in two days.

There’s no public transparency for DiCaprio’s foundation, so there’s no way of knowing how much they’ve made or given away. But more than 100 pieces still to be sold– that’s a lot, kids. And all those rich people who went to St. Tropez– no one wanted them. Yikes.