Jerry Lewis is gone but will never be forgotten. He made sure of that by having many lives, all successful. The comic genius, great indie filmmaker was also a tremendous philanthropist. He was never easy but he lived his life honestly. He said what was on his mind always. And never failed to amuse. He had his foes but his fans and friends idolized him — like Martin Scorsese and Richard Belzer. Jerry was a great interview, too. He was always more than generous to me, and our encounters were memorable. Despite their famous falling out, Jerry loved and miss his old partner Dean Martin. Keep refreshing because I’m going to add the interview we did a couple of years ago. This is a big big loss.