Taylor Swift is about to give birth.

Any minute now she will drop a new single. Swift will join Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and other popsters who want records out for Christmas, and maybe Grammy nominations.

The Grammys deadline is September 30th, so the heat is on to capitalize on that publicity.

Miley has a new album and single, “Younger Now.” Bieber just released a new single called “Friends.”

Swift has cleared the decks on all her social media, getting ready to launch something. She’s literally created a ‘blank slate’ to introduce new music and new branding.

Whether all this will work for Grammys is one thing. But this last minute summer push makes sense. These acts have to grab the attention of teens and tweens before school is back in session.

So far the Grammy contenders for Best Album include Kesha, Ed Sheeran, and Kendrick Lamar. There’s still time for someone to release something great– not sure if that’s possible, but we’ll let hope spring eternal!