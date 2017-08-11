Kesha is back and she’s number 1. Her “Rainbow” album was released at midnight. It’s number 1 on iTunes, and the number 1 new album on Amazon. (Glen Campbell is blocking her with three old albums, may he rest in peace.)

“Rainbow” is suddenly poised to be a Grammy nominee for Album of the Year, with plenty of choices for Record and Song of the Year. Plus Kesha is on track for Best Female Vocal. Her competition will be Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

But as one top Sony executive told me recently, “She has a great story.” It’s a great story, but a tough one, too. Kesha has publicly battled Sony and her former producer Dr. Luke in court. Dr. Luke has denied, but she’s accused him of a litany of things including rape. The parties are still at each other’s throats in court.

Kesha’s “Rainbow” is just great. It’s not about empowerment. It’s also a damn good rock pop album. Whatever happened between her and Dr. Luke, the result is she finally born as a pop star. From the opening track that warns “don’t let the bastards get you down” to the very GoGo-ish punk “Let ‘Em Talk” to the funky F word littered “Woman” (with the Dap King horns– Sharon Jones RIP she’d be proud), Kesha asserts herself with shocking aplomb. “Rainbow” has the potential to be HUGE.

Wait– did I mention a duet with Dolly Parton? “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You)” should push “Rainbow” into even dizzier heights. (The arrangement is sort of Beatle-esque too. Cool.) What a thrill for mid August.

PS Not just for streaming. I actually want the “Rainbow” CD for my car. I think a lot of people will!