Paris Jackson is on a secret AIDS mission to Africa with Elizabeth Taylor’s grandchildren, in conjunction with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. Africa is life changing. I’ve been lucky to go twice. Paris has already posted on Twitter an exuberant photo with the caption “one of the greatest days of my life.” Paris is there with the Wilding family. More to come…

one of the greatest days of my life pic.twitter.com/JeS7FfPdZv — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 11, 2017