This morning on the Today Show…Megyn Kelly went camping with her family. They drove an RV and set up a tent in the woods.

For this, Kelly has a $16 million contract from NBC. The camping segment is a bridge between Kelly’s Sunday night news show– which ended weeks early– and her 9am Today show hour which will debut three weeks late on September 25th.

A year ago, Kelly was interviewing Republicans and like minded conservatives on Fox News every night. Now she’s camping. But she’s got a weekly paycheck significantly higher than it used to be.

It’s not like there isn’t a lot of news. There’s something about Trump and Korea and going on, among other things.

Last night, Kelly threw out the first ball at a Durham Bulls minor league game.