The Grammy deadline is September 30th and guess who’s going to make it just under the wire?

Miley Cyrus. Dropping her Dead Petz and her Wrecking Ball, Miley is back on September 29th with “Younger Now,” her first official album in a couple of years. The album will include the hit single “Malibu,” but so far there’s no other track listing.

My guess is Miley goes soft and goes country. She’s been singing Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” a lot lately. The days of riding around naked on a wrecking ball in videos is over. So are the days warbling about loving marijuana. She’s on tour with daddy, Billy Ray Cyrus, which sends a very definite image signal: Miley’s era of pushing the envelope, or even licking it, are done.

The timing is interesting because if “Younger Now” weren’t terrific, the record label et al would wait until after the Grammy deadline. (Many artists do this.) The running for Album of the Year is light this year– no certainty like Adele or even Beyonce. So far, Miley’s competition would include Ed Sheeran (the favorite), Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry.