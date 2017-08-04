Norman Lear has made it clear he doesn’t like Donald Trump. He will accept the Kennedy Center Honor but will not attend the White House reception with Trump.

He writes on Twitter: “I could never turn my back on the @kencen. It represents the Arts and Humanities which mean everything to me. Of course, I’m accepting……the honors. What I’m not accepting is the @WhiteHouse reception with @realDonaldTrump.”

On Twitter Lear has also posted a video of his most famous creation, Archie Bunker, comparing him to Trump. Actor Carroll O’Connor perverts the Statue of Liberty poem just as Trump lackey Stephen Miller did this week: