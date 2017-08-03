Sony’s had a good summer up til now. “Spider Man: Homecoming” and “Baby Driver” have been box office hits and critical hits as well.

But now comes “The Dark Tower” with Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba. Sony says the budget was $66 million, which seems pretty low.

Even lower than that budget number is the one on Rotten Tomatoes–a 20 as of night now. And that’s optimistic considering that some of the negative reviews still got a couple of “fresh” tomatoes.

Overall, “Dark Tower”– two years in the making — sounds like it’s pretty bad. A Monday night premiere was closed to press, which always means one thing: Yikes! (If only studios understood that we get it right away.)

Sony insiders insist “Dark Tower” was made on the cheap, and that they hope for a $20-$25 million opening weekend. Add that to foreign ticket sales to those lovely international audiences that don’t understand or care what’s going on. We’ll see how that works out.