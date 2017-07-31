Is Toronto ready for Shia LaBeouf? Let’s hope so. His movie, “Borg/McEnroe,” will open the Toronto Film Festival on September 7th. Directed by Janus Metz and written by Ronnie Sandahl, the film stars LaBeouf, Sverrir Gudnason and Stellan Skarsgård.

La Beouf plays hot headed tennis star John McEnroe, who will undoubtedly be on hand for the opening as well. Everyone will need flack jackets even the flacks!

The film is being released by Neon, the company that didn’t have a name when it distributed Michael Moore’s “What Happens Next” two years ago. They’re up and running now, with Tom Quinn and Tim League lining up a few new interesting releases for the near future. “Borg/McEnroe” won’t be out to the public til next year.

Is it safe letting LaBeouf loose on Toronto? He usually chalks up an arrest or a fluff up with the press or both wherever he goes. Will there be a tiff at TIFF? We’ll see…