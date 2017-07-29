Quincy Jones— fresh off his $9.4 million win from the Michael Jackson estate— is on a roll. He’s having a grand weekend in Las Vegas debuting his new headphones from JBL with lots of celebs. Over the weekend he’s entertaining Skylar Grey, Demi Lovato, DNCE and a bunch more famous names at a JBL Fest at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

I mean, this is the life! He’s 84. But you know, Q produces amazing headphones for JBL-Harman Kardan. He has a pair for $1500 and now a pair for under $100 bucks that feature his voice giving instructions about how to adjust them. Amazing! People whose names you may know (but I have never typed before) are out there for the party including Kate Upton, Kendra Wilkinson, Damian Lillard, and Morgan Stewart.

I have a long held philosophy that whatever Q says is good for me. Ditto when he puts his name on musical equipment. Keep on rocking, Quincy!

Meanwhile, this week in NY…

Taste of Hope Cancer charity tossed an all star mid summer bash with Broadway as its theme. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff joined the legendary Brenda Vaccaro and a group of Broadway greats including Geneva Carr, Richard Kind, Derek Klena, Clarke Thorell, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, David Alan Basche, Alysia Reiner. They dined on really tasty dishes from Chef Michael Ferraro from Delicatessen and Chef Julian Medina from Toloache. The party took place at a swanky $6 million triplex for sale from Halstead Properties in Hell’s Kitchen that comes with its own garage and a garden…

Where is everyone eating, going?

In Southampton: Jada Pinkett Smith was at 75 main, celebrating her Haute Living magazine cover. Actress Lorna Luft also spotted at 75 Main in Southampton, NY also at another table was comedian David Steinberg. Joy Behar was there, too. (Frankly 75 Main is the spot in Southampton, perfect for celeb spotting)

On Central Park South:” Dr. Phil was spotted at Bobby Vans having lunch. Actor Gianni Russo also eating at Bobby Vans, as well as business icon Iris Apfel and “Bond Girl” Rachel Grant; all at separate tables.

Keifer Sutherland, Dr. Oz, May Pang all reported dining– on different occasions– at Il Gattopardo on West 54th St.– on the famous Veal Milanese…

Famed event planner Lawrence Scott produced the 12th Annual Feinstein Institute Summer featuring Pitbull at Old Westbury Gardens

Brooke Shields spotted at Union Cantina in Southampton, NY

Wall Street wiz John Paulson celebrating his wife’s birthday at Kozu in Southampton, NY with 20 friends.

Elsewhere in the Hamptons: Yes, everyone goes to Nick and Toni’s, it’s my home away from home. But a little further out, in Amagansett, Alec Baldwin holds forth at Sotta Sopra and he’s not alone. “Mad Men” star John Slattery and wife Talia Balsam also love the Sotta. This is one of those hidden gems before you mosey on out to Montauk…