Anthony Scaramucci has taken it all one step further: instead of “Saturday Night Live” parodying him, he’s doing it to himself. He thinks he’s in “GoodFellas Go to the White House.” Ryan Lizza has published a piece in the New Yorker online that reveals the Mooch, or the Scaramouche– as in ‘thunder bolts and lightning, very very frightening’–to be the Joe Pesci of the Oval Office, unfiltered and Rated a hard R.

The Mouche says of Steve Bannon to Lizza that he doesn’t crave media attention: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

And now, at 7:45 in the evening, he is ALL the media is talking about.

“The swamp will not defeat him,” he said, breaking into the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go fuck themselves.”

It’s the single best piece that’s come out of this hilariously stupid White House yet– and I mean stretching back to grabbing pussies. The Mouche doesn’t need Melissa McCarthy– he’s actually playing himself.

As my friend Steve Gaydos put it so well on Twitter tonight, it’s ultimate mic drop. He’s burning down the White House from inside.