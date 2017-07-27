Looks like Mick Jagger just dropped two new songs with videos. He’s the lead singer of the Rolling Stones. The songs — “Gotta Get a Grip” and “England Lost” are crunchy indeed, funky, timely and sound like they refer back to Mick’s days at the London School of Economics. Listen, watch:

The notes supplied: “Turns out pairing up a septuagenarian rock icon with an incendiary grime star is a pretty good idea. “England Lost” is a (very literal) state-of-the-union anthem that serves up Skepta, some unashamedly big-beat stylings and the satisfying sound of an invigorated Mick Jagger. The crunching “Gotta Get a Grip”, meanwhile, scores a fleet of souped-up remixes.”