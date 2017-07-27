Home Music Pop Surprise! Mick Jagger Just Dropped Two Cool New Songs And Videos...

Looks like Mick Jagger just dropped two new songs with videos. He’s the lead singer of the Rolling Stones. The songs — “Gotta Get a Grip” and “England Lost” are crunchy indeed, funky, timely and sound like they refer back to Mick’s days at the London School of Economics. Listen, watch:

The notes supplied: “Turns out pairing up a septuagenarian rock icon with an incendiary grime star is a pretty good idea. “England Lost” is a (very literal) state-of-the-union anthem that serves up Skepta, some unashamedly big-beat stylings and the satisfying sound of an invigorated Mick Jagger. The crunching “Gotta Get a Grip”, meanwhile, scores a fleet of souped-up remixes.”

Mick writes on Twitter: “I started writing these two songs a few weeks back and wanted to get them out to you straight away .When I started writing England Lost I imagined a British rapper on the track @Skepta stepped in at a moments notice. “

