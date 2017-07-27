Megyn Kelly’s low rated Sunday night news show will wrap up this weekend, at least four weeks ahead of schedule. (It was always set for a “summer” run, but summer has a ways to go.)

Every week since it began, Kelly’s show has dropped in the ratings from its original 6 million viewers. This past week was the worst, with only 2.71 million people tuning in. NBC is yanking it now rather than continue through August and watch things get worse.

Kelly’s daily morning show is now set for September 25th, three weeks later than previously announced. Airing at 9am, Kelly will face another Kelly– Ripa–and it’s going to be a bloodbath say TV insiders.

Indeed, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has been averaging 2.2 million viewers daily all summer. That number will rise when its new season begins on Labor Day. When Megyn Kelly unrolls three weeks later, the odds are she’ll be run over with a steam roller.

NBC won’t wait long to pull the plug on Megyn if things go wrong, I’m told. They’re not going to jeopardize the main “Today” show from 7 to 9 am, or “Kathie Lee and Hoda” at 10am. “I think Andy Lack is really regretting this,” a seasoned TV insider tells me of the NBC News chief.