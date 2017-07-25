Home Movies Toronto Film Festival 2017: George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Andy Serkis Among Directors...
Toronto Film Festival 2017: George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Andy Serkis Among Directors Selected
Films by George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Andy Serkis and Darren Aronofsky lead the 2017 Toronto Film Festival. There will be plenty of stars and a closing film but so far no opening night film has been announced. TIFF does seem to have scooped up the lion’s share of new films for the fall, perhaps check mating the New York Film Festival and putting into question what will show at Telluride. Missing from this list is Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories”– maybe because it’s not having a theatrical release–and Reginald Hudlin’s “Marshall.” The two big Amazon movies– Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying” — are committed to the NYFF. TIFF will have more announcements shortly. Looks very good, I’d say.
GALAS 2017
Breathe
Andy Serkis, United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Catcher Was A Spy
Ben Lewin, USA
World Premiere
*
Closing Night Film
*
C’est la vie!
Olivier Nakache,
Eric Toledano, France
World Premiere
Darkest Hour
Joe Wright, United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom
Canadian Premiere
Kings
Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium
World Premiere
Long Time Running
Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada
World Premiere
Mary Shelley
Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA
World Premiere
The Mountain Between Us
Hany Abu
–
Assad, USA
World Premiere
Mudbound
Dee Rees, USA
International Premiere
Stronger
David Gordon Green, USA
World Premiere
Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film renake of “The Intouchables”
Neil Burger, USA
World Premiere
The Wife
Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden
World Premiere
Woman Walks Ahead
Susanna White, USA
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2017
Battle of the Sexes
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA
International Premiere
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
Robin Campillo, France
North American Premiere
The Brawler
Anurag Kashyap, India
World Premiere
The Breadwinner
Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg
World Premiere
Call Me By Your Name
Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France
Canadian Premiere
Catch the Wind
Gaël Morel, France
International Premiere
The Children Act
Richard Eyre, United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Current War
Alfonso Gomez
Rejon, USA
World Premiere
Disobedience
Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom
World Premiere
Downsizing
Alexander Payne, USA
Canadian Premiere
A Fantastic Woman
Sebastián Lelio, Chile
Canadian Premiere
First They Killed My Father
Angelina Jolie, Cambodia
Canadian Premiere
The Guardians
Xavier Beauvois, France
World Premiere
Hostiles
Scott Cooper, USA
International Premiere
The Hungry
Bornila Chatterjee, India
World Premiere
I, Tonya
Craig Gillespie, USA
World Premiere
*
Special Presentations Opening Film
*
Lady Bird
Greta Gerwig, USA
International Premiere
mother!
Darren Aronofsky, USA
North American Premiere
Novitiate
Maggie Betts, USA
International Premiere
Omerta
Hansal Mehta, India
World Premiere
Plonger
Mélanie Laurent, France
World Premiere
The Price of Success
Teddy Lussi
–
Modeste, France
International Premiere
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Angela Robinson, USA
World Premiere
The Rider
Chloé Zhao, USA
Canadian Premiere
A Season in France
Mahamat
–
Saleh Haroun, France
World Premiere
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro, USA
Canadian Premiere
*
Special Presentations Closing Film
*
Sheikh Jackson
Amr Salama, Egypt
World Premiere
The Square
Ruben Östlund, Sweden
North American Premiere
Submergence
Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain
World Premiere
Suburbicon
George Clooney, USA
North American Premiere
Thelma
Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark
International Premiere
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh, USA
North American Premiere
Victoria and Abdul
Stephen Frears, United Kingdom
North American Premiere
.