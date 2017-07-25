Films by George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, Andy Serkis and Darren Aronofsky lead the 2017 Toronto Film Festival. There will be plenty of stars and a closing film but so far no opening night film has been announced. TIFF does seem to have scooped up the lion’s share of new films for the fall, perhaps check mating the New York Film Festival and putting into question what will show at Telluride. Missing from this list is Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories”– maybe because it’s not having a theatrical release–and Reginald Hudlin’s “Marshall.” The two big Amazon movies– Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying” — are committed to the NYFF. TIFF will have more announcements shortly. Looks very good, I’d say.

GALAS 2017

Breathe

Andy Serkis, United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Catcher Was A Spy

Ben Lewin, USA

World Premiere

*

Closing Night Film

*

C’est la vie!

Olivier Nakache,

Eric Toledano, France

World Premiere

Darkest Hour

Joe Wright, United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Kings

Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium

World Premiere

Long Time Running

Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada

World Premiere

Mary Shelley

Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA

World Premiere

The Mountain Between Us

Hany Abu

–

Assad, USA

World Premiere

Mudbound

Dee Rees, USA

International Premiere

Stronger

David Gordon Green, USA

World Premiere

Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film renake of “The Intouchables”

Neil Burger, USA

World Premiere

The Wife

Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden

World Premiere

Woman Walks Ahead

Susanna White, USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2017

Battle of the Sexes

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA

International Premiere

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Robin Campillo, France

North American Premiere

The Brawler

Anurag Kashyap, India

World Premiere

The Breadwinner

Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg

World Premiere

Call Me By Your Name

Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France

Canadian Premiere

Catch the Wind

Gaël Morel, France

International Premiere

The Children Act

Richard Eyre, United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Current War

Alfonso Gomez

Rejon, USA

World Premiere

Disobedience

Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom

World Premiere

Downsizing

Alexander Payne, USA

Canadian Premiere

A Fantastic Woman

Sebastián Lelio, Chile

Canadian Premiere

First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie, Cambodia

Canadian Premiere

The Guardians

Xavier Beauvois, France

World Premiere

Hostiles

Scott Cooper, USA

International Premiere

The Hungry

Bornila Chatterjee, India

World Premiere

I, Tonya

Craig Gillespie, USA

World Premiere

*

Special Presentations Opening Film

*

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig, USA

International Premiere

mother!

Darren Aronofsky, USA

North American Premiere

Novitiate

Maggie Betts, USA

International Premiere

Omerta

Hansal Mehta, India

World Premiere

Plonger

Mélanie Laurent, France

World Premiere

The Price of Success

Teddy Lussi

–

Modeste, France

International Premiere

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

Angela Robinson, USA

World Premiere

The Rider

Chloé Zhao, USA

Canadian Premiere

A Season in France

Mahamat

–

Saleh Haroun, France

World Premiere

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro, USA

Canadian Premiere

*

Special Presentations Closing Film

*

Sheikh Jackson

Amr Salama, Egypt

World Premiere

The Square

Ruben Östlund, Sweden

North American Premiere

Submergence

Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain

World Premiere

Suburbicon

George Clooney, USA

North American Premiere

Thelma

Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark

International Premiere

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh, USA

North American Premiere

Victoria and Abdul

Stephen Frears, United Kingdom

North American Premiere

.